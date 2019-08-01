Nokomis Capital Stake in Echostar (SATS) Cut as Market Value Rose; Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Stock Price Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased by $589,888 Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 45,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 279,809 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 234,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 55,518 shares traded or 76.25% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 338,910 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 32 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $111,480 activity. The insider Sabat Joseph W bought $1,247. 289 shares were bought by Muransky Edward, worth $3,748 on Friday, February 1. Moore Terry A had bought 304 shares worth $4,165 on Monday, June 3. Helmick Kevin J bought $506 worth of stock or 39 shares. $500 worth of stock was bought by MACALI RALPH D on Friday, March 1. Strollo Gregg bought $999 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 293,938 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc reported 730,800 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 117,814 shares. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 300,429 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated owns 53,172 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 37,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 49,905 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group owns 68,307 shares. Sequoia Limited has 0.03% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). New York-based Walthausen Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Farmers Tru Com reported 273,298 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,544 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 47,338 shares. Moreover, Fin Corp has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 700 shares. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Partners Llc has invested 1.03% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Completion of Merger with Monitor Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 147,521 shares to 295,137 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 300,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 33,060 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 23,840 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 47,118 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 37,312 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 52,635 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Millennium Management Llc holds 0.02% or 407,289 shares. Vanguard Group reported 4.39 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 91,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 541,386 shares stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Fmr Llc reported 80,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 18 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For First Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETF to invest in growing space economy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Growth Economics And Satellite Broadband – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar Announces Agreement to Transfer BSS Business to DISH – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.