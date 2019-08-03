Nokomis Capital Raised Position in Suncoke Energy (SXC); Rr Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Magna Intl (MGA) by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 1.89M shares traded or 64.28% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 21,100 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.19M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12M for 7.71 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.