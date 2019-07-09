Nokomis Capital Lifted Suncoke Energy (SXC) Holding by $2.41 Million; Stock Declined; Kb Home (KBH) Stock Value Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Position

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 812,823 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.72 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Date – PRNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 2,675 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Trust stated it has 3,694 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 72,473 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Smithfield Tru invested in 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nokomis Capital Ltd Company has 2% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 401,883 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Corporation has invested 0.03% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Voya Inv reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Lee Danner And Bass reported 25,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 23,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 539,566 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 26,606 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 25,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 2.82M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 2.73 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 14,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 98,700 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 19,072 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 116 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 273 shares. Qs Limited holds 0.08% or 297,553 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 0.04% or 32,403 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 100,627 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 246,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 100,258 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 20,045 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 105,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio.