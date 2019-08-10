Nokomis Capital Lifted Its Telenav (TNAV) Holding by $1.79 Million; Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Holder United American Securities Lifted Position

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.60M market cap company. The stock increased 9.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 566,769 shares traded or 67.92% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

