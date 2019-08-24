Nokomis Capital Increases Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC); As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Welch & Forbes Has Lowered by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, down from 485,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 734,761 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,990 shares to 55,273 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.62 million shares or 2.84% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 15,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 50,040 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 18,650 were reported by Sit Invest Associate Incorporated. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,888 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Asset Management One Company Ltd reported 56,254 shares. 233,367 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 86,300 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 12,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Co has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,903 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fund Management owns 7,809 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 2.29M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 62,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 5 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 142,238 shares. 205,620 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Company. First Manhattan holds 600 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 539,566 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 103,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group stated it has 5.58 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 25,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 306,548 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 23,623 shares in its portfolio.

