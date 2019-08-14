Nokomis Capital Increases Stake in Kemet (KEM); Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake Held by Mrj Capital Inc

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 619,742 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 317,236 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) ROE Of 32% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KEMET Corporation Is Falling Off A Cliff – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KEMET Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why H&R Block, DowDuPont, and KEMET Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 39,236 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 19,475 shares. Aviance Mgmt Lc reported 9,964 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brant Point Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 468,770 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 108,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Us Fincl Bank De reported 581 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 723,164 shares. 18,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 75,665 shares. 185 were reported by Glenmede Com Na. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Manufacturers Life The has 36,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 62,537 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ajo Lp reported 0.31% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Field And Main Retail Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,000 shares. North Star Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 18,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,985 are owned by Rockshelter Management Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 330,440 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,893 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 291,743 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 7,385 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 71,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 68 shares. Parametric Llc has 297,332 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares to 68,378 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Own Packaging Corporation Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.