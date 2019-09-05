Nokomis Capital Increased Its Telenav (TNAV) Position by $1.79 Million; Shares Rose; Foster & Motley Upped Stake in Ugi New (UGI) as Market Value Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 61,687 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corporation New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 103,785 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 98,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 150,191 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 202,812 shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Doliver Advisors Lp stated it has 5,595 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 983,158 shares. Williams Jones & invested in 0.02% or 13,200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 217,410 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.01% or 769,354 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.09% or 74,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,997 shares. Northern Trust has 1.88M shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 250,552 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 52,729 were reported by Copeland Lc. 46,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. New England Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares to 76,238 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,879 shares, and cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $839,058 activity.