Nokomis Capital Holds Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC); Becker Capital Management Holds Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 144.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,886 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 2,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $216.63. About 397,077 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 396,354 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 401,883 shares. 12,322 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 205,620 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,799 shares. 740,499 are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 5.42M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,828 shares. 945,079 were reported by Nokomis Limited Liability. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 26,134 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 539,566 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Limited has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 5.58M shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 11,606 shares. 2.29M were accumulated by State Street Corporation.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 11,750 shares to 419,412 shares, valued at $39.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 2,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,385 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).