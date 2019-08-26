Nokomis Capital Holding in Echostar (SATS) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; V F (VFC) Stake Maintained by Robecosam Ag

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 30,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 115,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 85,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 149,068 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 47,328 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 22,144 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp accumulated 0.05% or 10,592 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 28,876 shares. Whittier Trust reported 29 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 800,080 shares. 91,000 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 964,768 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Limited Com reported 300,000 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,148 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 4.39 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Swiss State Bank reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Principal Grp Inc Inc stated it has 770,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 12,531 shares. Gradient Lc holds 95,871 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com holds 0% or 50 shares. Nomura holds 0.1% or 268,539 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amer Century Companies has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Goelzer Investment Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi invested in 0.13% or 11,475 shares. 102,467 were reported by Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp. Oakworth Capital holds 3,414 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bb&T stated it has 211,422 shares. 15,590 are held by Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.37% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,070 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,385 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).