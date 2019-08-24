Nokomis Capital Holding in Echostar (SATS) Cut by $11.59 Million as Shares Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Its Holding

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 319,586 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv holds 0.05% or 4,404 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 86,312 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 25,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 2,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.05% or 274,000 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 128,782 shares. Finance Architects stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Van Eck Associates owns 309,363 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc Inc has invested 0.22% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Colony Limited has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Meeder Asset holds 0.47% or 46,597 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 109 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.05% or 613,518 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 68,703 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 16,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.67 million shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 51 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 47,118 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 67,852 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP owns 11,389 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,700 were reported by Quantbot Tech L P. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 0.25% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

