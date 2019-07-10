Nokomis Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Echostar (SATS) as Share Price Declined; Loudon Investment Management Position in Aflac (AFL) Has Cut by $364,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 2.48M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 193,315 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.64M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

