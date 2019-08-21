Nokomis Capital Has Trimmed Echostar (SATS) Position by $11.59 Million; Stock Value Rose; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $581,014 as Stock Value Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 414,321 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 6,620 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hughes Partners with Startup to Create New Solutions for Extending LTE Coverage Using Helicopters, UAVs – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EchoStar Corporation (SATS) CEO Mike Dugan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat to Enhance Central Africa’s Network Capabilities – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $29.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 266,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 22 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 33 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 39,433 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 68,703 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,852 shares. Weiss Asset Lp reported 47,484 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 777,533 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). First Advisors LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Moreover, Laurion LP has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 25,962 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 14,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 0% or 295,980 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Bogle Inv LP De holds 162,898 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 30,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,100 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Janney Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,737 shares. New York-based P Schoenfeld Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 5.83% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 792,741 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 28,894 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 8,550 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. The New York-based Opus Point Prtnrs Management Ltd has invested 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 13,907 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 30,900 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Tctc Liability Com reported 0.82% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 7,411 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 15,321 shares to 53,548 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 1 of Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Trial Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.