Nokomis Capital Has Lowered Its Echostar (SATS) Position by $11.59 Million; Advisors Capital Management Increases Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 200,455 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,415 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, up from 35,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 343,605 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 157,130 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.11% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 2,814 were accumulated by First Trust. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 66,655 shares. The New Jersey-based Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 33 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc has 8,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.47% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 119,132 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Davis R M invested in 0.51% or 50,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.17% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 684,485 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,725 shares. Com Bancorp invested in 19,689 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 986 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,976 shares to 346,923 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 37,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 103.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Wallace holds 1.15% or 227,726 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Incorporated reported 28,306 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,923 shares. 18 were reported by Carroll Financial Assocs. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 8,742 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 12,684 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 91,000 shares. Mangrove Prtn holds 7.48% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 1.53M shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 292,842 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 47,484 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 600 shares.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 147,521 shares to 295,137 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).