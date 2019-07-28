Nokomis Capital Has Lifted Position in Kemet (KEM); Atria Investments Has Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $421,774

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 824,282 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,547 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 18,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by CARP DANIEL A. 5,960 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of stock or 33,371 shares. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 2,269 shares to 3,007 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,354 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. Assaf Ronald James sold $60,016 worth of stock. $458,680 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was sold by Meeks Charles C. JR. On Wednesday, February 6 PAUL ROBERT G sold $223,229 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 11,998 shares.