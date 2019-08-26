Nokomis Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Suncoke Energy (SXC) as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Wealth Architects Has Upped by $355,320 Its Position

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 38,063 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $206.05. About 6.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mangrove Ptnrs stated it has 0.42% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 148,041 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 26,466 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 27,052 shares. Virtu Ltd owns 20,378 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 78,800 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 56,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Huntington Comml Bank holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 42,122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 43,968 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 106 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 27,445 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 22,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against SunCoke Energy, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.