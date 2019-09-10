Nokomis Capital Has Cut Its Position in Echostar (SATS) by $11.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $394,092

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 305,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.08 million, up from 301,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.73. About 230,470 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 203,851 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 300,637 shares to 945,079 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.62 million for 53.51 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06 million shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 779,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,699 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).