Nokomis Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Telenav (TNAV) by $1.79 Million as Valuation Rose; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $1.66 Million as Share Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,251 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 101,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 272,224 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.70 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 56,700 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $177.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc has 2.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northern stated it has 4.82M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Albion Financial Gp Ut has 2,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 422,317 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Boston Private Wealth holds 5,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 3,323 shares. Axa owns 793,386 shares. Captrust owns 42 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv accumulated 2,961 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,222 shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 462,438 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 323 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 818,195 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 1.61M are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 47,637 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 39,105 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 139,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Incorporated has 344,193 shares. 20,700 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Liability. 14,125 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,848 shares. Lyon Street Cap reported 152,437 shares. 543,207 were accumulated by State Street.

