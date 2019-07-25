Nokomis Capital Cut Its Position in Echostar (SATS) by $11.59 Million; Principal Financial Group Holds Stake in Fiserv (FISV)

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 223,408 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 19,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.02 million, up from 603,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 5.86M shares traded or 64.81% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Limited Partnership invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 15,680 shares. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel Fin reported 0.04% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 108,529 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited holds 151,824 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 53,254 shares. 54,460 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas holds 0.18% or 72,329 shares. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 47,986 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,858 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 10,608 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Weatherstone invested in 0.6% or 6,473 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 486,491 shares to 14.27 million shares, valued at $605.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,492 shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 103.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HughesNet Rolls Out New Service Plans for New Yorkers in Selected Areas – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EchoStar Mobile and RigNet Partner to Promote Innovative Mobile Satellite Services – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hughes JUPITER System Selected to Power New Indonesian High-Throughput Satellite – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes Launches High-Speed Satellite Internet Service in Chile – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf accumulated 136,300 shares. 88,400 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 8,926 shares stake. 4.39 million are held by Vanguard Group. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 122,904 shares. American Intll Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 838 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 147,123 shares. Mangrove Prtnrs has 1.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 138,432 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.26% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 0.05% or 33,060 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 777,533 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wallace accumulated 227,726 shares.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 300,637 shares to 945,079 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.