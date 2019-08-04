Nokomis Capital Cut Its Position in Echostar (SATS) by $11.59 Million as Share Value Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 339,314 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 27,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5.60 million shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares to 19,754 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 147,521 shares to 295,137 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 100.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.