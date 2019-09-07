Nokomis Capital Cut Its Echostar (SATS) Holding by $11.59 Million; Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 666,095 shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.46M for 52.43 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

