Nokomis Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Telenav (TNAV); Victory Capital Management Stake In Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Was Has Lifted

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.71M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 166,410 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 92,620 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 1 shares stake. 53,347 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 53,080 shares. Gam Ag reported 25,563 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 459,800 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp stated it has 145,378 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 42,941 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 12,116 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 12,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 14,831 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 46,960 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.30M shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20,116 shares to 542,047 shares, valued at $51.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 565,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,961 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity.