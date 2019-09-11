Nokomis Capital Continues to Hold Position in Kemet (KEM); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Eqis Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 39,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,045 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 72,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 8.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.67 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sarl owns 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,100 shares. 4.71 million were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Brave Asset Incorporated invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 28,153 shares stake. Narwhal Capital Management owns 87,503 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 8,217 were accumulated by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas). Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability has 19,781 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Yorktown & Communication has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc stated it has 19,072 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). King Luther Capital Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Gp has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.00 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 24,458 shares to 38,594 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (SDIV).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEMET Announces Leadership Transition NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KEMET Stock Soared Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.