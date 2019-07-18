Nokomis Capital Boosted Telenav (TNAV) Stake by $1.79 Million; Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake by $514,125 as Stock Value Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,190 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 74,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 483,310 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 204,537 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 26,223 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited stated it has 32,882 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 15,877 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 14,125 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 1.77 million shares. 595,669 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Lc. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,000 shares. Zacks Inv stated it has 22,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 367,985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.03% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). State Street invested in 0% or 543,207 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,809 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 42,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.67 million activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kcm Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Regions reported 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust accumulated 204 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 22,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,648 shares. Optimum Investment holds 450 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 149,309 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Comml Bank &, a New York-based fund reported 2,702 shares. Madison Inc holds 1.32 million shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co holds 8,629 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 56,569 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 245 shares.