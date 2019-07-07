Nokia (NOK) Stock Value Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Position by $373,400; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lowered Its Position by $416,790 as Stock Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 819,728 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 8.11 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 27/03/2018 – Nokia’s new Al-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks Business; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,981 shares to 142,996 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,280 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of stock or 98,262 shares. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. 11,179 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John. $3.42 million worth of stock was sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 8,187 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.39 million for 126.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

