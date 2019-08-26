Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose While Folketrygdfondet Has Raised by $20.00 Million Its Position; Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 20,502 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 10.08 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO Was Speaking on Call After 1Q Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Times Now: Nokia 6 (2017) to be phased out in lieu of Nokia 6 (2018), confirms; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO says ZTE U.S. export ban could help it longer-term; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,558 shares. Victory Capital Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,588 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 579 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 219 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 7,897 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares holds 9,127 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 11,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank invested in 1,872 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Estabrook Management reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability holds 2,535 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Com has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,639 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 196,516 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares to 11,370 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P Gloabl by 5,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,249 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

