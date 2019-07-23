Nokia (NOK) Stake Has Boosted by Alphamark Advisors Llc; As Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $20.80 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 14.26M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $172.05. About 1.60M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State reported 0.6% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 52 shares. 5,899 are owned by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 15,423 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Ironwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,257 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 199,491 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 6,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 3,650 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1,076 shares. Adirondack Co owns 30 shares. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.11% or 3,500 shares.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

