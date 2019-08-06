Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Position

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 131,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 85,039 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 216,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 1.78M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc analyzed 210,040 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 8.45% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.12. About 927,576 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares to 46,719 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 111,178 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.03% or 74,100 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 21,791 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.22% or 6,057 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Australia-based Amp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 225,630 shares. Zweig reported 119,960 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,050 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 31,346 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 194 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,762 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 287 shares.

