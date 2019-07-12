Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Raised Stake by $20.00 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Its Holding

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $5.06 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 11/04/2018 – Nokia and SKT conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 6.28% or 79,421 shares. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Company holds 493,552 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes & accumulated 1.58% or 170,850 shares. Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 2.98% stake. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 11.96 million shares. Seatown Holding Pte invested in 3.23% or 232,700 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,109 shares. Grand Jean holds 5.46% or 113,776 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,600 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,805 shares. Clark Estates New York reported 131,340 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Com holds 2.39% or 108,998 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Llc holds 15,758 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Founders Management Ltd Liability Com reported 140,185 shares stake.

