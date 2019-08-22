Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Its Stake by $2.93 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 55,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 131,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin expects the S&P 500’s return on equity to rise to 17.6 percent for 2018, its highest since 2007; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 7.94M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares to 693,478 shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 46,891 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Connable Office accumulated 11,882 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 2,000 shares. Segment Wealth Lc reported 18,661 shares. 2,881 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Co. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,776 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.13% or 269,731 shares. 730 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd. 2,346 were accumulated by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited. Girard Prtn holds 1,329 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 113,896 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio.

