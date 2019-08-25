Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered 3M (MMM) Stake by $416,691; Stock Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 125,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 366,759 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 492,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 24.49 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $336.36 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

