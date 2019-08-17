Nokia (NOK) Share Price Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Holding by $923,210; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding Has Lifted by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 3.98M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.74M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SEES U.S. 5G COMMERCIAL ROLLOUTS STARTING IN 2H 2018; 04/04/2018 – Times Now: Nokia 6 (2017) to be phased out in lieu of Nokia 6 (2018), confirms; 24/05/2018 – Creating the technology to connect the world sustainably and responsibly – Nokia publishes its 2017 People & Planet Report; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,281 shares to 58,465 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,775 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc has 0.46% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 904,423 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 160,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Lc has 52,055 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. American Century has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 272,326 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 50,104 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.89% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability reported 644,698 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Morgan Stanley has 595,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 28,628 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Trust Company holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 28,504 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 3.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 170,041 shares. Usca Ria Limited invested in 85,016 shares or 0.48% of the stock.