Nokia (NOK) Reaches $4.97 After 7.00% Up Move; Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

The stock of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.965. About 2.61M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 27/04/2018 – Nokia, Ericsson Show Signs of Life as Chinese Rivals Hit Bumps; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 09/05/2018 – China’s ZTE says main business operations cease due to U.S. ban; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and Osram jointly develop an indoor radio network solution in ceiling luminairesThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $27.80 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $5.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NOK worth $1.95B more.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 12 decreased and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund for 472,382 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 101,374 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 63,658 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 17,850 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 525 shares traded. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $129.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund declares $0.0265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp’s Earnings To Benefit From Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Prosperity Bancshares – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SVB Financial: Satisfactory Q2, But Still Too Sensitive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loan Growth To Boost Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.