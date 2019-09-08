Nokia (NOK) Position Upped by Folketrygdfondet; Macy’s (M) Holding Upped by General American Investors Company Inc

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.91 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 09/04/2018 – NOKIA : Nokia, ranked #1 in China Mobile central bid, will provide transport network to support data center interconnect and future 5G services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 30/05/2018 – REG-Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 29/03/2018 – POZBUD T&R SA POZP.WA – OTHER MEMBERS OF CONSORTIUM ARE: NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS SP. Z O.O., SPC-1 SP. Z O.O. AND SPC-3 SP. Z O.O

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78 million shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 84,338 shares to 70,214 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.