Nokia (NOK) Market Value Rose While Folketrygdfondet Upped by $20.00 Million Its Stake; As Power Integrations (POWI) Stock Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 40,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 315,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, down from 355,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 109,124 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49 million, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.55M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 15/05/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Enters Talks to Sell Digital-Health Business; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated owns 3,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2.5% or 315,340 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 19,109 shares. Btim Corp invested 0.19% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Amalgamated Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Old Retail Bank In reported 7,635 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 348 shares. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company holds 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 62,199 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Shelton Management invested in 0.01% or 208 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.05% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 4,030 shares.

