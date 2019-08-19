Nokia (NOK) Market Valuation Rose While Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Holding by $656,915; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Rose, American Capital Management Lowered Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 131,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 85,039 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 216,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 6.43 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NOKIA : Nokia, ranked #1 in China Mobile central bid, will provide transport network to support data center interconnect and future 5G services; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – China’s ZTE says main business operations cease due to U.S. ban; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $207.17. About 156,117 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.5% or 6,777 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 83,525 shares. Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated accumulated 68,285 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 965 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.34% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3.25M shares. Fund Sa stated it has 12,290 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 5,393 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd reported 5,453 shares. Hanseatic Svcs has 1.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,050 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 160,499 shares stake. Duncker Streett invested in 350 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Inv Inc has invested 0.29% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,571 shares to 40,635 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

