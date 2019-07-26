Nokia (NOK) Market Valuation Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased by $373,400 Its Holding; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $12.32 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $260.76. About 368,520 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 10.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 92.25 million shares traded or 291.31% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 27/03/2018 – Nokia’s new Al-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W, worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer accumulated 7,129 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eventide Asset Lc accumulated 111,000 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested in 0.54% or 228,493 shares. Boston Rech & Management Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 66,367 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 11,933 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 27,211 shares stake. Hallmark Cap reported 1,000 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.07% or 389,266 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,813 shares. Adage Capital Prns Limited Company owns 106,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 293,701 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 89,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares to 445,841 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nokia’s Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.