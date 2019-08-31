Nokia (NOK) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Holding by $923,210 as Stock Rose; As Amerco (UHAL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bruce & Co Lowered Its Holding

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $351.62. About 46,462 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SAYS HEALTH BUSINESS REVIEW IS STILL IN PROGRESS; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia to Deploy GSM-R, Backhaul Network in Poland; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares to 183,981 shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,597 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 1.32% or 8,300 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation accumulated 6,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Victory Capital Inc owns 12,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 2,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has 141,983 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Indaba Mgmt LP holds 67,718 shares.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 5,800 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $33.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.