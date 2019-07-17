Nokia (NOK) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Smead Capital Management Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Trimmed by $2.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.61M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 242,211 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. It closed at $5.12 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 27/04/2018 – Nokia, Ericsson Show Signs of Life as Chinese Rivals Hit Bumps; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $56.39 million for 128.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares to 464,000 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.63 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.