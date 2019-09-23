Nokia (NOK) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Position; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Woodstock Trimmed by $852,500 Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 55.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 78,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 64,069 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 142,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 13.75M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 21/05/2018 – Company bidding to revive Nokia mobile phone brand raises $100m; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.94. About 190,692 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 317 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt holds 1.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 5,425 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc reported 313,097 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 3,348 are owned by Macquarie Limited. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 4,300 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 1,235 shares stake. Axa has 0.11% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Alliancebernstein LP owns 140,556 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0.07% or 141,705 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.02% or 210,078 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,000 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 24 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,462 shares to 37,862 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

