Nokia (NOK) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 19.57 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 20/03/2018 – ‘Quite a private person’ Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 122,101 shares to 910,976 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $388.72 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,413 shares to 259,758 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 27,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG).