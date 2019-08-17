Nokia (NOK) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Position by $373,400; As Grifols S A (GRFS) Share Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Position by $25.51 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO says ZTE U.S. export ban could help it longer-term; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 614,781 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43,301 shares to 135,276 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,097 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $338.41 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,012 shares to 273,623 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).