Nokia (NOK) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $75.39 Million; Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Raised Chevron (CVX) Holding

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 2.01 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 15.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,446 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $5.06 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 02/05/2018 – Nokia to Sell Digital-Health Business Back to Withings Founder

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.49 million for 126.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

