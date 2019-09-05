Nokia (NOK) Holder Alphamark Advisors Raised Holding; Cts (CTS) Stock Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed by $10.44 Million Its Holding

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 9.86M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 13/03/2018 – Helsinki discloses 3.3% holding in ‘nationally important’ Nokia; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 46,280 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 04/04/2018 – CTS CORP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF ITS BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Buys New 1.5% Position in CTS; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares to 225 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 19,946 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Goldman Sachs Group has 1.51M shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Com owns 87,016 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.90M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 343,500 were accumulated by Teton Advisors. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 21,226 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 12,200 shares. Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Llc reported 11,641 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 918,074 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.77M shares to 13.25 million shares, valued at $70.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 373,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).