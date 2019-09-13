Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

This is a contrast between Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Inseego Corp. 5 1.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nokia Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nokia Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nokia Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Inseego Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nokia Corporation and Inseego Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Nokia Corporation has a 52.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 22.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nokia Corporation seems more appealing than Inseego Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nokia Corporation and Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Nokia Corporation had bearish trend while Inseego Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats Nokia Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.