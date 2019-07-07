Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Impinj Inc. 21 5.55 N/A -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Impinj Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Impinj Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nokia Corporation and Impinj Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.75 is Nokia Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of Nokia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.7% of Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Impinj Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year Nokia Corporation had bearish trend while Impinj Inc. had bullish trend.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.