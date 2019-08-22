Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Both Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.17 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Finisar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Finisar Corporation’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finisar Corporation are 7.1 and 5.7 respectively. Finisar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Nokia Corporation has a 57.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. Competitively the consensus price target of Finisar Corporation is $24.83, which is potential 7.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nokia Corporation seems more appealing than Finisar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Finisar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.9% are Finisar Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance while Finisar Corporation has 8.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.