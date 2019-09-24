Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.06 N/A -4.86 0.00

Demonstrates Nokia Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nokia Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Nokia Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on the other hand, has 3.08 beta which makes it 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nokia Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nokia Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia Corporation’s upside potential is 54.44% at a $8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Nokia Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nokia Corporation beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.