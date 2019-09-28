Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.80 5.56B -0.11 0.00 ADTRAN Inc. 11 17.52 47.43M 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 108,806,262,230.92% -3.5% -1.3% ADTRAN Inc. 433,546,617.92% -4.3% -3%

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Corporation’s 0.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ADTRAN Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. ADTRAN Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance while ADTRAN Inc. has 3.45% stronger performance.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc. beats Nokia Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.