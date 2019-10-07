Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.78 5.56B -0.11 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 10 0.67 13.05M 2.07 5.02

Table 1 demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 110,131,722,293.75% -3.5% -1.3% Turtle Beach Corporation 133,027,522.94% 139.9% 31.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Turtle Beach Corporation’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Turtle Beach Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Turtle Beach Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Turtle Beach Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 129.89% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nokia Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 62.2% respectively. Competitively, 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Nokia Corporation was less bearish than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.