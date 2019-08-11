Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.28 N/A 9.86 1.30

Demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Corporation has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Aviat Networks Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 47.87% and an $8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nokia Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 57.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Nokia Corporation was more bearish than Aviat Networks Inc.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats Nokia Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.